Recap: Tidewater Q4 Earnings

Tidewater TDW reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tidewater missed estimated earnings by -11.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.79.
Revenue was up $115.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.67 which was followed by a 12.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tidewater's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|1.26
|0.74
|0.23
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.59
|0.46
|0.23
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|291.91M
|220.45M
|188.00M
|196.20M
|Revenue Actual
|299.26M
|214.96M
|193.10M
|186.75M
To track all earnings releases for Tidewater visit their earnings calendar here.
