Recap: Tidewater Q4 Earnings

Tidewater TDW reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tidewater missed estimated earnings by -11.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.79.

Revenue was up $115.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.67 which was followed by a 12.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tidewater's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 1.26 0.74 0.23 0.23 EPS Actual 0.59 0.46 0.23 0.30 Revenue Estimate 291.91M 220.45M 188.00M 196.20M Revenue Actual 299.26M 214.96M 193.10M 186.75M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.