Recap: Quantum-Si Q4 Earnings

Quantum-Si QSI reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Quantum-Si beat estimated earnings by 11.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.18.
Revenue was up $400 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.000000000000001% increase in the share price the next day.
