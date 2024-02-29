Recap: Quantum-Si Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Quantum-Si QSI reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Quantum-Si beat estimated earnings by 11.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.18.

Revenue was up $400 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.000000000000001% increase in the share price the next day.

