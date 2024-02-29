Recap: Trulieve Cannabis Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Trulieve Cannabis beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was down $15.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 8.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trulieve Cannabis's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.19 -0.16 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.08 -0.11 -0.18 Revenue Estimate 269.47M 280.67M 292.91M 304.81M Revenue Actual 275.20M 281.80M 289.10M 302.00M

To track all earnings releases for Trulieve Cannabis visit their earnings calendar here.

