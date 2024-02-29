Recap: Trulieve Cannabis Q4 Earnings

Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Trulieve Cannabis beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.16.
Revenue was down $15.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 8.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Trulieve Cannabis's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|-0.19
|-0.16
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.08
|-0.11
|-0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|269.47M
|280.67M
|292.91M
|304.81M
|Revenue Actual
|275.20M
|281.80M
|289.10M
|302.00M
