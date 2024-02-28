Recap: Kinetik Holdings Q4 Earnings

Kinetik Holdings KNTK reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kinetik Holdings beat estimated earnings by 262.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.7 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was up $53.38 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 4.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kinetik Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.60
|0.32
|0.49
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.41
|-0.06
|0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|312.72M
|296.33M
|247.51M
|259.42M
|Revenue Actual
|330.30M
|296.20M
|281.04M
|295.49M
To track all earnings releases for Kinetik Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.