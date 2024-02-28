Recap: Kinetik Holdings Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Kinetik Holdings KNTK reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kinetik Holdings beat estimated earnings by 262.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.7 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $53.38 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 4.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kinetik Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.32 0.49 0.66 EPS Actual 0.21 0.41 -0.06 0.25 Revenue Estimate 312.72M 296.33M 247.51M 259.42M Revenue Actual 330.30M 296.20M 281.04M 295.49M

