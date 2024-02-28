MBIA: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading...
MBIA MBI reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MBIA beat estimated earnings by 6.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.17.
Revenue was down $7.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $2.77 which was followed by a 9.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MBIA's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.16
|-0.42
|-0.31
|EPS Actual
|-2.92
|-0.45
|-0.03
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|6.93M
|7.67M
|7.77M
|6.00M
|Revenue Actual
|8.00M
|28.00M
|10.00M
|16.00M
