MBIA: Q4 Earnings Insights

MBIA MBI reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Earnings

MBIA beat estimated earnings by 6.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.17.

Revenue was down $7.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $2.77 which was followed by a 9.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MBIA's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.16 -0.42 -0.31 EPS Actual -2.92 -0.45 -0.03 0.30 Revenue Estimate 6.93M 7.67M 7.77M 6.00M Revenue Actual 8.00M 28.00M 10.00M 16.00M

