Vipshop Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Vipshop Holdings VIPS reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vipshop Holdings beat estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.71.

Revenue was up $280.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 7.000000000000001% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vipshop Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.44 0.37 0.47 EPS Actual 0.46 0.59 0.51 0.53 Revenue Estimate 3.12B 3.83B 3.72B 4.59B Revenue Actual 3.12B 3.85B 4.01B 4.60B

