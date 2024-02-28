Vipshop Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Vipshop Holdings VIPS reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 05:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vipshop Holdings beat estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.71.
Revenue was up $280.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 7.000000000000001% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vipshop Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.44
|0.37
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|0.59
|0.51
|0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|3.12B
|3.83B
|3.72B
|4.59B
|Revenue Actual
|3.12B
|3.85B
|4.01B
|4.60B
