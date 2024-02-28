ACM Research: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

ACM Research ACMR reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ACM Research beat estimated earnings by 153.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was up $61.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 12.0% increase in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for ACM Research visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.