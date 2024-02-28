iQIYI: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading...
Loading...
iQIYI IQ reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 05:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
iQIYI beat estimated earnings by 67.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at iQIYI's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.05
|0.06
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0.08
|0.14
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|1.10B
|1.07B
|1.15B
|1.09B
|Revenue Actual
|1.11B
|1.10B
|1.20B
|1.10B
To track all earnings releases for iQIYI visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps