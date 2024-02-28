Recap: Baidu Q4 Earnings

Loading...
Baidu BIDU reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 05:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Baidu beat estimated earnings by 24.0%, reporting an EPS of $3.08 versus an estimate of $2.48.
Revenue was up $127.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48 which was followed by a 6.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Baidu's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|2.32
|2.32
|1.79
|2
|EPS Actual
|2.80
|3.11
|2.34
|2.21
|Revenue Estimate
|4.79B
|4.57B
|4.31B
|4.65B
|Revenue Actual
|4.72B
|4.70B
|4.54B
|4.80B
To track all earnings releases for Baidu visit their earnings calendar here.
