Ready Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ready Capital RC reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Earnings

Ready Capital missed estimated earnings by -13.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was down $11.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ready Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.36 0.41 0.42 EPS Actual 0.28 0.35 0.30 0.40 Revenue Estimate 87.54M 62.72M 76.68M 78.37M Revenue Actual 58.98M 60.35M 57.18M 63.63M

