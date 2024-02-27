Ready Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading...
Ready Capital RC reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ready Capital missed estimated earnings by -13.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.3.
Revenue was down $11.09 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ready Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|0.36
|0.41
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.28
|0.35
|0.30
|0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|87.54M
|62.72M
|76.68M
|78.37M
|Revenue Actual
|58.98M
|60.35M
|57.18M
|63.63M
To track all earnings releases for Ready Capital visit their earnings calendar here.
