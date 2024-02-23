Central North Airport Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights

Central North Airport Gr OMAB reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, February 23, 2024 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Central North Airport Gr beat estimated earnings by 7.75%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.42.
Revenue was up $55.97 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Central North Airport Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.57
|1.14
|0.97
|EPS Actual
|1.54
|1.24
|1.20
|Revenue Estimate
|179.09M
|164.07M
|141.61M
|Revenue Actual
|204.81M
|172.48M
|186.65M
To track all earnings releases for Central North Airport Gr visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.