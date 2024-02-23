Central North Airport Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Central North Airport Gr OMAB reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, February 23, 2024 at 09:00 AM.

Earnings

Central North Airport Gr beat estimated earnings by 7.75%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.42.

Revenue was up $55.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Central North Airport Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 1.57 1.14 0.97 EPS Actual 1.54 1.24 1.20 Revenue Estimate 179.09M 164.07M 141.61M Revenue Actual 204.81M 172.48M 186.65M

