Recap: Veracyte Q4 Earnings

Veracyte VCYT reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Veracyte beat estimated earnings by 155.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $17.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 3.58% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Veracyte's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.14
|-0.13
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|-0.12
|-0.11
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|84.38M
|74.66M
|75.81M
|74.91M
|Revenue Actual
|90.11M
|90.32M
|82.42M
|80.30M
