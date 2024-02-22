Recap: Veracyte Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Veracyte VCYT reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Veracyte beat estimated earnings by 155.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $17.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 3.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Veracyte's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.14 -0.13 -0.15 EPS Actual 0.07 -0.12 -0.11 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 84.38M 74.66M 75.81M 74.91M Revenue Actual 90.11M 90.32M 82.42M 80.30M

