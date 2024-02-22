Recap: RE/MAX Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Loading...
Loading...
RE/MAX Hldgs RMAX reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RE/MAX Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was down $4.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.11% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RE/MAX Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|0.4
|0.26
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.4
|0.26
|0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|78.07M
|82.46M
|83.62M
|82.85M
|Revenue Actual
|81.22M
|82.45M
|85.40M
|81.27M
To track all earnings releases for RE/MAX Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps