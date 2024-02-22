Recap: RE/MAX Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

RE/MAX Hldgs RMAX reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RE/MAX Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was down $4.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RE/MAX Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.4 0.26 0.42 EPS Actual 0.40 0.4 0.26 0.41 Revenue Estimate 78.07M 82.46M 83.62M 82.85M Revenue Actual 81.22M 82.45M 85.40M 81.27M

To track all earnings releases for RE/MAX Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.