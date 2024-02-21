Recap: Arcus Biosciences Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Arcus Biosciences RCUS reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arcus Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $-1.08 versus an estimate of $-1.02.

Revenue was down $3.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 2.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arcus Biosciences's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -1.14 -1 -1.16 -1.07 EPS Actual -0.94 -1.04 -1.09 -0.93 Revenue Estimate 27.28M 35.86M 24.97M 23.31M Revenue Actual 32.00M 29.00M 25.00M 34.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.