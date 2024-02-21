Recap: Arcus Biosciences Q4 Earnings

Arcus Biosciences RCUS reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Arcus Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $-1.08 versus an estimate of $-1.02.
Revenue was down $3.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 2.67% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Arcus Biosciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-1.14
|-1
|-1.16
|-1.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.94
|-1.04
|-1.09
|-0.93
|Revenue Estimate
|27.28M
|35.86M
|24.97M
|23.31M
|Revenue Actual
|32.00M
|29.00M
|25.00M
|34.00M
