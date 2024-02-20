Brookdale Senior Living: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Brookdale Senior Living BKD reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 04:23 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brookdale Senior Living missed estimated earnings by 90.48%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.21.

Revenue was up $53.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brookdale Senior Living's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.24 -0.29 -0.41 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.18 -0.20 -0.13 Revenue Estimate 753.09M 747.04M 752.31M 695.97M Revenue Actual 757.29M 750.79M 753.26M 700.59M

