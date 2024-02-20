Brookdale Senior Living: Q4 Earnings Insights

Brookdale Senior Living BKD reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 04:23 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Brookdale Senior Living missed estimated earnings by 90.48%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.21.
Revenue was up $53.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brookdale Senior Living's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|-0.24
|-0.29
|-0.41
|EPS Actual
|-0.22
|-0.18
|-0.20
|-0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|753.09M
|747.04M
|752.31M
|695.97M
|Revenue Actual
|757.29M
|750.79M
|753.26M
|700.59M
