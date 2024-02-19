Recap: JELD-WEN Holding Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

JELD-WEN Holding JELD reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 19, 2024 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JELD-WEN Holding beat estimated earnings by 37.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was down $310.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 17.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JELD-WEN Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.33 0.06 0.25 EPS Actual 0.53 0.44 0.35 0.47 Revenue Estimate 1.02B 1.10B 1.10B 1.22B Revenue Actual 1.08B 1.13B 1.22B 1.33B

To track all earnings releases for JELD-WEN Holding visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.