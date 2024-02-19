Recap: JELD-WEN Holding Q4 Earnings

JELD-WEN Holding JELD reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 19, 2024 at 04:30 PM.
Earnings
JELD-WEN Holding beat estimated earnings by 37.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.27.
Revenue was down $310.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 17.69% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at JELD-WEN Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.33
|0.06
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.53
|0.44
|0.35
|0.47
|Revenue Estimate
|1.02B
|1.10B
|1.10B
|1.22B
|Revenue Actual
|1.08B
|1.13B
|1.22B
|1.33B
