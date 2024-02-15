Recap: Kinsale Cap Gr Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Kinsale Cap Gr KNSL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 04:07 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kinsale Cap Gr beat estimated earnings by 14.16%, reporting an EPS of $3.87 versus an estimate of $3.39.

Revenue was up $108.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.47 which was followed by a 19.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kinsale Cap Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 2.84 2.50 2.21 2.15 EPS Actual 3.31 2.88 2.44 2.60 Revenue Estimate 322.40M 284.86M 252.84M 234.51M Revenue Actual 314.37M 295.77M 256.94M 242.96M

