Recap: Kinsale Cap Gr Q4 Earnings

Loading...
Loading...
Kinsale Cap Gr KNSL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 04:07 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kinsale Cap Gr beat estimated earnings by 14.16%, reporting an EPS of $3.87 versus an estimate of $3.39.
Revenue was up $108.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.47 which was followed by a 19.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kinsale Cap Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|2.84
|2.50
|2.21
|2.15
|EPS Actual
|3.31
|2.88
|2.44
|2.60
|Revenue Estimate
|322.40M
|284.86M
|252.84M
|234.51M
|Revenue Actual
|314.37M
|295.77M
|256.94M
|242.96M
To track all earnings releases for Kinsale Cap Gr visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps