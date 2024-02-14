Recap: Herbalife Q4 Earnings

Loading...
Herbalife HLF reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 04:24 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Herbalife missed estimated earnings by 28.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.39.
Revenue was up $34.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Herbalife's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.73
|0.69
|0.65
|0.32
|EPS Actual
|0.65
|0.74
|0.54
|0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|1.25B
|1.28B
|1.21B
|1.13B
|Revenue Actual
|1.28B
|1.31B
|1.25B
|1.18B
To track all earnings releases for Herbalife visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
