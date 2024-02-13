Danaos: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading...
Danaos DAC reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Danaos missed estimated earnings by 10.15%, reporting an EPS of $6.99 versus an estimate of $7.78.
Revenue was down $3.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 6.47% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Danaos's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|7.36
|6.67
|5.89
|7.24
|EPS Actual
|7.26
|7.14
|7.14
|6.99
|Revenue Estimate
|234.25M
|225.75M
|209.71M
|242.64M
|Revenue Actual
|239.22M
|241.48M
|243.57M
|252.48M
