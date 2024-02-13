Danaos: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Danaos DAC reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Danaos missed estimated earnings by 10.15%, reporting an EPS of $6.99 versus an estimate of $7.78.

Revenue was down $3.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 6.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Danaos's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 7.36 6.67 5.89 7.24 EPS Actual 7.26 7.14 7.14 6.99 Revenue Estimate 234.25M 225.75M 209.71M 242.64M Revenue Actual 239.22M 241.48M 243.57M 252.48M

