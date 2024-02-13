Innospec: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Innospec IOSP reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 04:45 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Innospec beat estimated earnings by 13.58%, reporting an EPS of $1.84 versus an estimate of $1.62.

Revenue was down $16.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Innospec's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 1.45 1.31 1.17 1.39 EPS Actual 1.59 1.28 1.38 1.20 Revenue Estimate 481.17M 498.47M 496.47M 485.73M Revenue Actual 464.10M 480.40M 509.60M 510.70M

