Innospec: Q4 Earnings Insights

Innospec IOSP reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 04:45 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Innospec beat estimated earnings by 13.58%, reporting an EPS of $1.84 versus an estimate of $1.62.
Revenue was down $16.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.97% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Innospec's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.45
|1.31
|1.17
|1.39
|EPS Actual
|1.59
|1.28
|1.38
|1.20
|Revenue Estimate
|481.17M
|498.47M
|496.47M
|485.73M
|Revenue Actual
|464.10M
|480.40M
|509.60M
|510.70M
To track all earnings releases for Innospec visit their earnings calendar here.
