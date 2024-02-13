Recap: GoDaddy Q4 Earnings

Loading...
GoDaddy GDDY reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GoDaddy missed estimated earnings by 1.92%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $1.04.
Revenue was up $60.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 13.79% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GoDaddy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.71
|0.57
|0.5
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.89
|0.54
|0.3
|0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|1.07B
|1.06B
|1.04B
|1.04B
|Revenue Actual
|1.07B
|1.05B
|1.04B
|1.04B
