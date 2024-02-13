Recap: GoDaddy Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

GoDaddy GDDY reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GoDaddy missed estimated earnings by 1.92%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $1.04.

Revenue was up $60.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 13.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GoDaddy's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.57 0.5 0.62 EPS Actual 0.89 0.54 0.3 0.60 Revenue Estimate 1.07B 1.06B 1.04B 1.04B Revenue Actual 1.07B 1.05B 1.04B 1.04B

To track all earnings releases for GoDaddy visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.