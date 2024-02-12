Recap: Investcorp Credit Q2 Earnings

Investcorp Credit ICMB reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 04:34 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Investcorp Credit beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was down $537 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.85% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Investcorp Credit's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.17
|0.16
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.15
|0.18
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|6.64M
|7.20M
|6.62M
|6.45M
|Revenue Actual
|5.90M
|6.60M
|7.01M
|6.78M
To track all earnings releases for Investcorp Credit visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.