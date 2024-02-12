Recap: Investcorp Credit Q2 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Investcorp Credit ICMB reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 04:34 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Investcorp Credit beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was down $537 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Investcorp Credit's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.17 0.16 0.16 EPS Actual 0.11 0.15 0.18 0.16 Revenue Estimate 6.64M 7.20M 6.62M 6.45M Revenue Actual 5.90M 6.60M 7.01M 6.78M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.