Knowles: Q4 Earnings Insights

Knowles KN reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Knowles missed estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was up $18.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 18.73% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Knowles's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.22
|0.04
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.23
|0.05
|0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|179.05M
|172.32M
|134.33M
|210.00M
|Revenue Actual
|175.10M
|173.00M
|144.30M
|197.10M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Knowles management provided guidance for Q1 2024, expecting earnings between $0.16 and $0.2 per share.
