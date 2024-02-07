Knowles: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Knowles KN reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Knowles missed estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was up $18.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 18.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Knowles's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.22 0.04 0.33 EPS Actual 0.31 0.23 0.05 0.33 Revenue Estimate 179.05M 172.32M 134.33M 210.00M Revenue Actual 175.10M 173.00M 144.30M 197.10M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Knowles management provided guidance for Q1 2024, expecting earnings between $0.16 and $0.2 per share.

