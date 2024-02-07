Radian Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading...
Loading...
Radian Group RDN reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Radian Group beat estimated earnings by 11.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.86.
Revenue was down $178 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 3.8% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Radian Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.78
|0.74
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|1.04
|0.91
|0.98
|1.05
|Revenue Estimate
|235.48M
|253.88M
|243.95M
|243.02M
|Revenue Actual
|240.26M
|213.43M
|233.24M
|232.83M
To track all earnings releases for Radian Group visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps