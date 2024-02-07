Radian Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Radian Group RDN reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Radian Group beat estimated earnings by 11.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.86.

Revenue was down $178 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 3.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Radian Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.80 0.78 0.74 0.75 EPS Actual 1.04 0.91 0.98 1.05 Revenue Estimate 235.48M 253.88M 243.95M 243.02M Revenue Actual 240.26M 213.43M 233.24M 232.83M

