Recap: National Fuel Gas Q1 Earnings

National Fuel Gas NFG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 04:45 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

National Fuel Gas beat estimated earnings by 9.77%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.33.

Revenue was down $133.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at National Fuel Gas's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 EPS Estimate 0.85 0.91 1.57 1.75 EPS Actual 0.78 1.01 1.54 1.84 Revenue Estimate 459.43M 510.60M 699.08M 602.22M Revenue Actual 368.95M 428.70M 717.26M 658.86M

