Recap: National Fuel Gas Q1 Earnings

National Fuel Gas NFG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 04:45 PM.
Earnings
National Fuel Gas beat estimated earnings by 9.77%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.33.
Revenue was down $133.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.71% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at National Fuel Gas's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.85
|0.91
|1.57
|1.75
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|1.01
|1.54
|1.84
|Revenue Estimate
|459.43M
|510.60M
|699.08M
|602.22M
|Revenue Actual
|368.95M
|428.70M
|717.26M
|658.86M
