Black Hills: Q4 Earnings Insights

Black Hills BKH reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Black Hills beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $1.08.
Revenue was down $199.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 3.03% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Black Hills's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.38
|1.66
|1.16
|EPS Actual
|0.67
|0.35
|1.73
|1.11
|Revenue Estimate
|584.67M
|505.65M
|748.25M
|427.46M
|Revenue Actual
|407.10M
|411.30M
|921.20M
|791.40M
To track all earnings releases for Black Hills visit their earnings calendar here.
