Black Hills: Q4 Earnings Insights

Black Hills BKH reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Black Hills beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $1.08.

Revenue was down $199.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 3.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Black Hills's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.38 1.66 1.16 EPS Actual 0.67 0.35 1.73 1.11 Revenue Estimate 584.67M 505.65M 748.25M 427.46M Revenue Actual 407.10M 411.30M 921.20M 791.40M

To track all earnings releases for Black Hills visit their earnings calendar here.

