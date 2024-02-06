Kyndryl Hldgs: Q3 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Kyndryl Hldgs KD reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kyndryl Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 80.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.26.

Revenue was down $367.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 13.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kyndryl Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.63 -0.55 -1.03 -0.82 EPS Actual -0.62 -0.62 -3.24 -0.47 Revenue Estimate 3.98B 4.24B 4.16B 3.92B Revenue Actual 4.07B 4.19B 4.25B 4.30B

To track all earnings releases for Kyndryl Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.