Kyndryl Hldgs: Q3 Earnings Insights

Kyndryl Hldgs KD reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kyndryl Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 80.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.26.
Revenue was down $367.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 13.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kyndryl Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|-0.63
|-0.55
|-1.03
|-0.82
|EPS Actual
|-0.62
|-0.62
|-3.24
|-0.47
|Revenue Estimate
|3.98B
|4.24B
|4.16B
|3.92B
|Revenue Actual
|4.07B
|4.19B
|4.25B
|4.30B
