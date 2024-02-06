Recap: Check Point Software Q4 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 6, 2024 5:25 AM | 1 min read
Check Point Software CHKP reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Check Point Software beat estimated earnings by 3.63%, reporting an EPS of $2.57 versus an estimate of $2.48.

Revenue was up $25.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Check Point Software's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022
EPS Estimate 2.02 1.89 1.74 2.19
EPS Actual 2.07 2 1.80 2.45
Revenue Estimate 591.51M 588.92M 568.88M 593.03M
Revenue Actual 596.30M 588.70M 566.20M 638.50M

