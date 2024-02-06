Recap: Check Point Software Q4 Earnings

Check Point Software CHKP reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 05:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Check Point Software beat estimated earnings by 3.63%, reporting an EPS of $2.57 versus an estimate of $2.48.
Revenue was up $25.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.71% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Check Point Software's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|2.02
|1.89
|1.74
|2.19
|EPS Actual
|2.07
|2
|1.80
|2.45
|Revenue Estimate
|591.51M
|588.92M
|568.88M
|593.03M
|Revenue Actual
|596.30M
|588.70M
|566.20M
|638.50M
