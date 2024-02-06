Recap: Check Point Software Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Check Point Software CHKP reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Check Point Software beat estimated earnings by 3.63%, reporting an EPS of $2.57 versus an estimate of $2.48.

Revenue was up $25.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Check Point Software's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 2.02 1.89 1.74 2.19 EPS Actual 2.07 2 1.80 2.45 Revenue Estimate 591.51M 588.92M 568.88M 593.03M Revenue Actual 596.30M 588.70M 566.20M 638.50M

To track all earnings releases for Check Point Software visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.