Recap: Robert Half Q4 Earnings

Robert Half RHI reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Robert Half beat estimated earnings by 1.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.82.
Revenue was down $254.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.98% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Robert Half's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.81
|1.14
|1.13
|1.36
|EPS Actual
|0.90
|1
|1.14
|1.37
|Revenue Estimate
|1.54B
|1.69B
|1.71B
|1.74B
|Revenue Actual
|1.56B
|1.64B
|1.72B
|1.73B
