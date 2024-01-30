Recap: Robert Half Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Robert Half RHI reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Robert Half beat estimated earnings by 1.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.82.

Revenue was down $254.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.98% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Robert Half's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.81 1.14 1.13 1.36 EPS Actual 0.90 1 1.14 1.37 Revenue Estimate 1.54B 1.69B 1.71B 1.74B Revenue Actual 1.56B 1.64B 1.72B 1.73B

