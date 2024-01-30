Manhattan Associates: Q4 Earnings Insights

Manhattan Associates MANH reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Manhattan Associates beat estimated earnings by 28.75%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.8.
Revenue was up $40.15 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 1.84% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Manhattan Associates's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.76
|0.72
|0.64
|0.50
|EPS Actual
|1.05
|0.88
|0.80
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|226.21M
|216.69M
|200.51M
|182.79M
|Revenue Actual
|238.44M
|231.02M
|221.01M
|198.10M
