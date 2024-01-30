Manhattan Associates: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Manhattan Associates MANH reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 04:05 PM.



Earnings

Manhattan Associates beat estimated earnings by 28.75%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.8.

Revenue was up $40.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 1.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Manhattan Associates's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.72 0.64 0.50 EPS Actual 1.05 0.88 0.80 0.81 Revenue Estimate 226.21M 216.69M 200.51M 182.79M Revenue Actual 238.44M 231.02M 221.01M 198.10M

