Recap: UMB Financial Q4 Earnings

UMB Financial UMBF reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

UMB Financial beat estimated earnings by 30.11%, reporting an EPS of $2.29 versus an estimate of $1.76.

Revenue was up $113 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 1.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UMB Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 1.77 1.92 1.86 1.99 EPS Actual 2.02 1.93 1.91 2.07 Revenue Estimate 365.28M 375.71M 368.68M 371.22M Revenue Actual 355.60M 363.69M 371.90M 370.66M

