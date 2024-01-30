Recap: UMB Financial Q4 Earnings

Loading...
UMB Financial UMBF reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
UMB Financial beat estimated earnings by 30.11%, reporting an EPS of $2.29 versus an estimate of $1.76.
Revenue was up $113 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 1.55% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at UMB Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.77
|1.92
|1.86
|1.99
|EPS Actual
|2.02
|1.93
|1.91
|2.07
|Revenue Estimate
|365.28M
|375.71M
|368.68M
|371.22M
|Revenue Actual
|355.60M
|363.69M
|371.90M
|370.66M
