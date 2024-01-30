Preview: Radcom's Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Radcom RDCM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-01-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Radcom will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

Radcom bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 2.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Radcom's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.05 0.03 0.04 EPS Actual 0.15 0.13 0.12 0.09 Price Change % -2.56% -3.43% -3.27% -1.9%

Stock Performance

Shares of Radcom were trading at $9.7 as of January 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Radcom visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.