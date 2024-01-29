Recap: PotlatchDeltic Q4 Earnings

Loading...
PotlatchDeltic PCH reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 29, 2024 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PotlatchDeltic missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $1.36 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PotlatchDeltic's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.09
|0.11
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.06
|0.23
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|267.07M
|230.63M
|244.77M
|252.22M
|Revenue Actual
|265.51M
|246.10M
|257.96M
|253.14M
