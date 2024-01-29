Recap: PotlatchDeltic Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

PotlatchDeltic PCH reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 29, 2024 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PotlatchDeltic missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $1.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PotlatchDeltic's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.09 0.11 0.16 EPS Actual 0.14 0.06 0.23 0.12 Revenue Estimate 267.07M 230.63M 244.77M 252.22M Revenue Actual 265.51M 246.10M 257.96M 253.14M

To track all earnings releases for PotlatchDeltic visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.