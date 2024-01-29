Recap: F5 Q1 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

F5 FFIV reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, January 29, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

F5 beat estimated earnings by 12.83%, reporting an EPS of $3.43 versus an estimate of $3.04.

Revenue was down $7.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 2.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at F5's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 EPS Estimate 3.21 2.86 2.42 2.33 EPS Actual 3.50 3.21 2.53 2.47 Revenue Estimate 700.88M 699.39M 699.04M 700.68M Revenue Actual 706.97M 702.64M 703.17M 700.38M

