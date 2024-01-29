Recap: F5 Q1 Earnings

Loading...
F5 FFIV reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, January 29, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
F5 beat estimated earnings by 12.83%, reporting an EPS of $3.43 versus an estimate of $3.04.
Revenue was down $7.78 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 2.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at F5's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|EPS Estimate
|3.21
|2.86
|2.42
|2.33
|EPS Actual
|3.50
|3.21
|2.53
|2.47
|Revenue Estimate
|700.88M
|699.39M
|699.04M
|700.68M
|Revenue Actual
|706.97M
|702.64M
|703.17M
|700.38M
