Calix: Q4 Earnings Insights

Calix CALX reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 29, 2024 at 04:06 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Calix beat estimated earnings by 19.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.36.
Revenue was up $20.23 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 18.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Calix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|0.31
|0.28
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.36
|0.31
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|263.23M
|257.11M
|245.59M
|241.20M
|Revenue Actual
|263.83M
|261.02M
|250.01M
|244.50M
To track all earnings releases for Calix visit their earnings calendar here.
