Calix: Q4 Earnings Insights

Calix CALX reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 29, 2024 at 04:06 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Calix beat estimated earnings by 19.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.36.

Revenue was up $20.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 18.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Calix's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.31 0.28 0.26 EPS Actual 0.45 0.36 0.31 0.34 Revenue Estimate 263.23M 257.11M 245.59M 241.20M Revenue Actual 263.83M 261.02M 250.01M 244.50M

