Recap: Harmonic Q4 Earnings

Harmonic HLIT reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 29, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Harmonic beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was up $2.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 10.89% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Harmonic's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|0.13
|0.08
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0
|0.12
|0.12
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|132.88M
|167.28M
|157.82M
|159.32M
|Revenue Actual
|127.20M
|155.96M
|157.65M
|164.33M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Harmonic management provided guidance for Q1 2024, expecting earnings between $-0.06 and $0.02 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Harmonic visit their earnings calendar here.
