Recap: Harmonic Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Harmonic HLIT reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 29, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Harmonic beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was up $2.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 10.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Harmonic's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.13 0.08 0.14 EPS Actual 0 0.12 0.12 0.17 Revenue Estimate 132.88M 167.28M 157.82M 159.32M Revenue Actual 127.20M 155.96M 157.65M 164.33M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Harmonic management provided guidance for Q1 2024, expecting earnings between $-0.06 and $0.02 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Harmonic visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.