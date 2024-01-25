Recap: TAL Education Q3 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

TAL Education TAL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 04:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TAL Education missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $140.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TAL Education's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.09 0 0.02 0.02 EPS Actual 0.10 -0.03 -0.02 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 393.73M 265.05M 248.09M 239.83M Revenue Actual 411.93M 275.44M 268.99M 232.68M

