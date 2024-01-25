Recap: TAL Education Q3 Earnings

Loading...
Loading...
TAL Education TAL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 04:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TAL Education missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $140.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.74% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TAL Education's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0
|0.02
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|393.73M
|265.05M
|248.09M
|239.83M
|Revenue Actual
|411.93M
|275.44M
|268.99M
|232.68M
To track all earnings releases for TAL Education visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps