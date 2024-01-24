Recap: First Community Q4 Earnings

First Community FCCO reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Community beat estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was down $652 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.4% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Community's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.39
|0.49
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.43
|0.45
|0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|14.84M
|14.73M
|15.87M
|15.85M
|Revenue Actual
|13.97M
|15.19M
|14.93M
|15.88M
To track all earnings releases for First Community visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.