Recap: First Community Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

First Community FCCO reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Community beat estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was down $652 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Community's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.39 0.49 0.51 EPS Actual 0.23 0.43 0.45 0.53 Revenue Estimate 14.84M 14.73M 15.87M 15.85M Revenue Actual 13.97M 15.19M 14.93M 15.88M

To track all earnings releases for First Community visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.