Recap: Business First Bancshares Q4 Earnings

Business First Bancshares BFST reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Business First Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.6.
Revenue was down $4.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.91% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Business First Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.61
|0.52
|0.52
|0.60
|EPS Actual
|0.71
|0.70
|0.55
|0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|62.71M
|59.63M
|60.70M
|61.67M
|Revenue Actual
|65.18M
|65.28M
|61.14M
|64.34M
To track all earnings releases for Business First Bancshares visit their earnings calendar here.
