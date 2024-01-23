Recap: Business First Bancshares Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Business First Bancshares BFST reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Business First Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.6.

Revenue was down $4.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.91% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Business First Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.52 0.52 0.60 EPS Actual 0.71 0.70 0.55 0.66 Revenue Estimate 62.71M 59.63M 60.70M 61.67M Revenue Actual 65.18M 65.28M 61.14M 64.34M

