RBB Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

RBB Bancorp RBB reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 22, 2024 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RBB Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.35.
Revenue was down $8.28 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 4.39% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RBB Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.56
|0.72
|0.89
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|0.58
|0.58
|0.92
|Revenue Estimate
|32.43M
|33.87M
|37.74M
|43.06M
|Revenue Actual
|35.32M
|34.42M
|36.46M
|41.34M
** Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here. **
To track all earnings releases for RBB Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.