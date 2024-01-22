RBB Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

RBB Bancorp RBB reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 22, 2024 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RBB Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.35.

Revenue was down $8.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 4.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RBB Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.56 0.72 0.89 EPS Actual 0.63 0.58 0.58 0.92 Revenue Estimate 32.43M 33.87M 37.74M 43.06M Revenue Actual 35.32M 34.42M 36.46M 41.34M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.