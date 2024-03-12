Exceeding Expectations: Primerica Achieves Strong Performance and Rewards Investors

Loading... Loading...

Today, March 12, 2024, marks an important moment for investors of Primerica PRI. The company will distribute a dividend payout of $0.75 per share, demonstrating an annualized dividend yield of 1.29%. Remember, only shareholders prior to the ex-dividend date on February 20, 2024 are eligible for this payout.

Primerica Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2024-02-20 4 $0.75 1.29% 2024-02-08 2024-02-21 2024-03-12 2023-11-20 4 $0.65 1.29% 2023-11-07 2023-11-21 2023-12-12 2023-08-18 4 $0.65 1.22% 2023-08-07 2023-08-21 2023-09-11 2023-05-19 4 $0.65 1.43% 2023-05-08 2023-05-22 2023-06-12 2023-02-17 4 $0.65 1.59% 2023-02-07 2023-02-21 2023-03-14 2022-11-21 4 $0.55 1.54% 2022-11-08 2022-11-22 2022-12-14 2022-08-19 4 $0.55 1.71% 2022-08-08 2022-08-22 2022-09-14 2022-05-19 4 $0.55 1.63% 2022-05-05 2022-05-20 2022-06-14 2022-02-18 4 $0.55 1.43% 2022-02-08 2022-02-22 2022-03-14 2021-11-19 4 $0.47 1.06% 2021-11-08 2021-11-22 2021-12-14 2021-08-19 4 $0.47 1.3% 2021-08-05 2021-08-20 2021-09-14 2021-05-20 4 $0.47 1.17% 2021-04-19 2021-05-21 2021-06-14

In terms of dividend yield, Primerica finds itself in the middle ground among its industry peers, while Lincoln National LNC takes the lead with the highest annualized dividend yield at 6.62%.

Analyzing Primerica Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

From 2020 to 2023, the company's dividend per share showed a positive trend, increasing steadily from $1.60 in 2020 to $2.60 in 2023. This demonstrates the company's commitment to rewarding shareholders by consistently raising dividends.

YoY Earnings Growth For Primerica

The earnings chart illustrates an increase in Primerica's earnings per share, from $9.49 in 2020 to $15.25 in 2023. This positive earnings growth provides income-seeking investors with optimism, as it suggests potential for higher cash dividend payouts in the future.

Recap

This article delves into the recent dividend payout of Primerica and its implications for shareholders. Presently, the company is distributing a dividend of $0.75 per share, leading to an annualized dividend yield of 1.29%.

Given that Primerica has experienced an increase in dividend per share from 2020 to 2023 along with an increase in earnings per share, it could signal that the company is in good financial standing and that they could be positioned to continue distributing their profits back to their investors.

Investors are advised to closely monitor the company's performance in the upcoming quarters to stay informed about any fluctuations in financials or dividend disbursements.

