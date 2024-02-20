Elevating Investor Returns: Energy Transfer Delivers Strong Performance and Growing Profits

Loading... Loading...

As the day concludes, Energy Transfer ET is preparing to distribute a dividend payout of $0.32 per share, resulting in an annualized dividend yield of 8.96%. This payout is exclusive to investors who held the stock before the ex-dividend date on February 06, 2024.

Energy Transfer Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2024-02-06 4 $0.32 8.96% 2024-01-25 2024-02-07 2024-02-20 2023-10-27 4 $0.31 8.91% 2023-10-20 2023-10-30 2023-11-20 2023-08-11 4 $0.31 9.34% 2023-07-25 2023-08-14 2023-08-21 2023-05-05 4 $0.31 9.82% 2023-04-26 2023-05-08 2023-05-22 2023-02-06 4 $0.3 9.33% 2023-01-25 2023-02-07 2023-02-21 2022-11-03 4 $0.27 8.78% 2022-10-25 2022-11-04 2022-11-21 2022-08-05 4 $0.23 8.68% 2022-07-26 2022-08-08 2022-08-19 2022-05-06 4 $0.2 7.2% 2022-04-26 2022-05-09 2022-05-19 2022-02-07 4 $0.17 7.63% 2022-01-25 2022-02-08 2022-02-18 2021-11-04 4 $0.15 6.11% 2021-10-26 2021-11-05 2021-11-19 2021-08-05 4 $0.15 6.12% 2021-07-22 2021-08-06 2021-08-19 2021-05-10 4 $0.15 7.64% 2021-04-22 2021-05-11 2021-05-19

Energy Transfer's dividend yield falls in the middle range when compared to its industry peers, with TORM TRMD having the highest annualized dividend yield at 17.09%.

Analyzing Energy Transfer Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

Investors witnessed an upward trajectory in the company's dividend per share between 2020 and 2023. The dividend per share rose from $1.07 to $1.24, indicating the company's dedication to enhancing shareholder value through increased dividends.

YoY Earnings Growth For Energy Transfer

From 2020 to 2023, Energy Transfer experienced a growth in earnings per share, with an increase from $0.87 to $1.06. This positive earnings trend indicates the company's potential to enhance their cash dividend payout, which can benefit income-seeking investors.

Recap

