Sunoco Demonstrates Strong Performance and Increased Profits, Maximizing Returns for Shareholders

Today, February 20, 2024, marks an important moment for investors of Sunoco SUN. The company will distribute a dividend payout of $0.84 per share, demonstrating an annualized dividend yield of 6.14%. Remember, only shareholders prior to the ex-dividend date on February 06, 2024 are eligible for this payout.

Sunoco Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2024-02-06 4 $0.84 6.14% 2024-01-25 2024-02-07 2024-02-20 2023-10-27 4 $0.84 6.61% 2023-10-20 2023-10-30 2023-11-20 2023-08-11 4 $0.84 7.5% 2023-07-25 2023-08-14 2023-08-21 2023-05-05 4 $0.84 7.48% 2023-04-26 2023-05-08 2023-05-22 2023-02-06 4 $0.83 7.24% 2023-01-25 2023-02-07 2023-02-21 2022-11-03 4 $0.83 7.98% 2022-10-25 2022-11-04 2022-11-18 2022-08-05 4 $0.83 8.45% 2022-07-26 2022-08-08 2022-08-19 2022-05-06 4 $0.83 7.92% 2022-04-26 2022-05-09 2022-05-19 2022-02-07 4 $0.83 7.69% 2022-01-26 2022-02-08 2022-02-18 2021-11-04 4 $0.83 7.91% 2021-10-25 2021-11-05 2021-11-19 2021-08-05 4 $0.83 9.09% 2021-07-22 2021-08-06 2021-08-19 2021-05-10 4 $0.83 10.18% 2021-04-02 2021-05-11 2021-05-19

Sunoco is the leader in terms of dividend yield compared to its industry peers, with CVR Energy CVI having the highest annualized dividend yield at 5.71%.

Analyzing Sunoco Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

From 2020 to 2023, the company's dividend per share showed a positive trend, increasing steadily from $3.30 in 2020 to $3.35 in 2023. This demonstrates the company's commitment to rewarding shareholders by consistently raising dividends.

YoY Earnings Growth For Sunoco

Investors can observe a growth in earnings for Sunoco from 2020 to 2023, as earnings per share increased from $0.78 to $5.56. This upward trajectory in earnings indicates potential for future cash dividend payout increases, which can be advantageous for income-seeking investors.

Recap

The upward trend in dividend per share and earnings per share for Sunoco from 2020 to 2023 reflects a strong financial position, supporting the company's ability to consistently distribute profits to their investors.

Investors are advised to closely monitor the company's performance in the upcoming quarters to stay informed about any fluctuations in financials or dividend disbursements.

