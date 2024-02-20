Navigating Challenges and Investor Rewards: AmeriServ Financial Ensures Steady Distribution amidst Changing Profits

Loading... Loading...

By the end of today, February 20, 2024, AmeriServ Financial ASRV is set to deliver a dividend payout of $0.03 per share, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 3.87%. Shareholders who owned the stock prior to the ex-dividend date on February 02, 2024 will receive this payout.

AmeriServ Financial Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2024-02-02 4 $0.03 3.87% 2024-01-18 2024-02-05 2024-02-20 2023-11-03 4 $0.03 4.71% 2023-10-20 2023-11-06 2023-11-20 2023-08-04 4 $0.03 4.36% 2023-07-21 2023-08-07 2023-08-21 2023-05-05 4 $0.03 3.83% 2023-04-21 2023-05-08 2023-05-22 2023-02-03 4 $0.03 3.0% 2023-01-24 2023-02-06 2023-02-21 2022-11-04 4 $0.03 3.0% 2022-10-24 2022-11-07 2022-11-21 2022-08-05 4 $0.03 3.06% 2022-07-25 2022-08-08 2022-08-22 2022-05-06 4 $0.03 3.06% 2022-04-19 2022-05-09 2022-05-23 2022-02-04 4 $0.03 2.54% 2022-01-25 2022-02-07 2022-02-22 2021-11-05 4 $0.03 2.55% 2021-10-22 2021-11-08 2021-11-22 2021-07-30 4 $0.03 2.68% 2021-07-20 2021-08-02 2021-08-16 2021-04-30 4 $0.03 2.5% 2021-04-20 2021-05-03 2021-05-17

With a dividend yield that places it neither at the top nor the bottom, AmeriServ Financial finds itself in the middle among its industry peers, while Blue Ridge Bankshares BRBS boasts the highest annualized dividend yield at 19.76%.

Analyzing AmeriServ Financial Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

As you can see, from 2020 to 2023, investors saw an average increase in the company's dividend per share, rising from $0.10 in 2020 to $0.12 in 2023. This is good for investors because it shows that the company has steadily returned more capital back to their shareholders and it could mean that they are planning to continue increasing dividends.

YoY Earnings Growth For AmeriServ Financial

The earnings chart above reveals a decrease in AmeriServ Financial's earnings per share, declining from $0.26 in 2020 to $0.23 in 2023. This could raise concerns for income-seeking investors, as it suggests a decline in the company's profitability. It is crucial to closely monitor the situation and assess the factors contributing to this decrease, as it may have implications for future cash dividend payouts.

Recap

This article delves into the recent dividend payout of AmeriServ Financial and its implications for shareholders. Presently, the company is distributing a dividend of $0.03 per share, leading to an annualized dividend yield of 3.87%.

With dividend per share increasing and earnings per share decreasing from 2020 to 2023, AmeriServ Financial seems to be emphasizing the distribution of profits to investors despite the decline in profitability.

Keeping a close watch on the company's performance in the coming quarters will enable investors to stay abreast of any modifications in financials or dividend disbursements.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

