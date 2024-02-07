Pathward Financial Nurtures Growth and Provides Investors with Value.

Loading... Loading...

Investors eagerly anticipate the dividend payout from Pathward Financial CASH on February 07, 2024. With a payout of $0.05 per share and an annualized dividend yield of 0.40%, this reward is exclusively for shareholders who held the stock before the ex-dividend date on December 11, 2023

Pathward Financial Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2023-12-11 4 $0.05 0.4% 2023-11-16 2023-12-12 2024-01-02 2023-09-11 4 $0.05 0.42% 2023-08-25 2023-09-12 2023-10-02 2023-06-07 4 $0.05 0.46% 2023-05-11 2023-06-08 2023-07-03 2023-03-10 4 $0.05 0.4% 2023-03-02 2023-03-13 2023-04-03 2022-12-07 4 $0.05 0.46% 2022-11-17 2022-12-08 2023-01-02 2022-09-07 4 $0.05 0.58% 2022-08-25 2022-09-08 2022-10-03 2022-06-08 4 $0.05 0.5% 2022-05-18 2022-06-09 2022-07-01 2022-03-09 4 $0.05 0.37% 2022-02-24 2022-03-10 2022-04-01 2021-12-08 4 $0.05 0.32% 2021-11-18 2021-12-09 2022-01-03 2021-09-08 4 $0.05 0.4% 2021-08-26 2021-09-09 2021-10-01 2021-06-09 4 $0.05 0.4% 2021-05-17 2021-06-10 2021-07-01 2021-03-09 4 $0.05 0.45% 2021-02-25 2021-03-10 2021-04-01

When it comes to dividend yield, Pathward Financial falls behind its industry peers, with Northwest Bancshares NWBI boasting a higher annualized dividend yield of 6.82%.

Analyzing Pathward Financial Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

As you can see, from 2020 to 2023, investors observed a stable dividend per share of $0.20 throughout this period. This indicates a consistent dividend policy maintained by the company, providing stability to shareholders. Investors can rely on the company's consistent dividend payout to generate a steady income stream.

YoY Earnings Growth For Pathward Financial

Investors can observe a growth in earnings for Pathward Financial from 2020 to 2023, as earnings per share increased from $2.41 to $6.11. This upward trajectory in earnings indicates potential for future cash dividend payout increases, which can be advantageous for income-seeking investors.

Recap

