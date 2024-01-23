Achieving Growth and Investor Rewards: Erie Indemnity Flourishes with Strong Performance and Rising Profits

Loading... Loading...

By the end of today, January 23, 2024, Erie Indemnity ERIE is set to deliver a dividend payout of $1.27 per share, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 1.67%. Shareholders who owned the stock prior to the ex-dividend date on January 05, 2024 will receive this payout.

Erie Indemnity Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2024-01-05 4 $1.27 1.67% 2023-12-06 2024-01-08 2024-01-23 2023-10-04 4 $1.19 2.28% 2023-07-25 2023-10-05 2023-10-20 2023-07-05 4 $1.19 2.11% 2023-04-25 2023-07-06 2023-07-20 2023-04-04 4 $1.19 1.97% 2023-02-16 2023-04-05 2023-04-20 2023-01-04 4 $1.19 1.71% 2022-12-07 2023-01-05 2023-01-20 2022-10-04 4 $1.11 2.31% 2022-07-26 2022-10-05 2022-10-20 2022-07-05 4 $1.11 2.55% 2022-04-26 2022-07-06 2022-07-20 2022-04-04 4 $1.11 2.41% 2022-02-17 2022-04-05 2022-04-20 2022-01-04 4 $1.11 2.28% 2021-12-09 2022-01-05 2022-01-20 2021-10-04 4 $1.03 2.25% 2021-07-27 2021-10-05 2021-10-20 2021-07-02 4 $1.03 1.84% 2021-04-20 2021-07-06 2021-07-20 2021-04-05 4 $1.03 1.61% 2021-02-18 2021-04-06 2021-04-20

Analyzing Erie Indemnity Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

As you can see, from 2021 to 2023, investors saw an average increase in the company's dividend per share, rising from $4.21 in 2021 to $4.84 in 2023. This is good for investors because it shows that the company has steadily returned more capital back to their shareholders and it could mean that they are planning to continue increasing dividends.

YoY Earnings Growth For Erie Indemnity

From 2021 to 2023, Erie Indemnity experienced a growth in earnings per share, with an increase from $5.55 to $7.66. This positive earnings trend indicates the company's potential to enhance their cash dividend payout, which can benefit income-seeking investors.

Recap

This article takes an in-depth look at Erie Indemnity's recent dividend payout and its implications for shareholders. The company is currently distributing a dividend of $1.27 per share today, translating to an annualized dividend yield of 1.67%.

When comparing Erie Indemnity's dividend yield against its industry peers, the company sits comfortably in the middle, with its peer Fidelity National Finl having the highest annualized dividend yield at 3.85%.

Considering the increase in dividend per share from 2021 to 2023 along with an increase in earnings per share, Erie Indemnity appears to be in a strong financial position, indicating their ability to sustain dividend distributions to investors.

It is essential for investors to closely track the company's performance in the coming quarters to remain updated regarding any alterations in financials or dividend disbursements.

