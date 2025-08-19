Expert Outlook: Telefonica Brasil Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Telefonica Brasil VIV during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $12.65, with a high estimate of $13.00 and a low estimate of $12.50. Observing a 14.48% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $11.05.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Telefonica Brasil among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Diego Aragao Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $12.60 $11.40 Mathieu Robilliard Barclays Raises Overweight $13.00 $12.50 Andres Coello Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $12.50 $8.80 Mathieu Robilliard Barclays Raises Overweight $12.50 $11.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Telefonica Brasil. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Telefonica Brasil. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Telefonica Brasil compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Telefonica Brasil compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Telefonica Brasil's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Telefonica Brasil Better

Telefonica Brasil, known as Vivo, is the largest wireless carrier in Brazil with 102 million customers, which is equal to about 39% market share. The firm is strongest in the postpaid business, where it has 68 million customers, or about 41% share of this market. Wireless services and equipment contribute about 70% of total revenue. Vivo is the incumbent fixed-line telephone operator in Sao Paulo state and also owns an extensive fiber network across the country. The firm provides internet access to 8 million households on this network. The firm also sells pay-TV and phone services to its fixed-line customers. Finally, corporate data and IT services, including cloud computing support, contribute about 9% of total revenue.

Telefonica Brasil: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Telefonica Brasil showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.06% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Telefonica Brasil's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.97% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Telefonica Brasil's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.06%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, Telefonica Brasil adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

