The Analyst Verdict: Millicom Intl Cellular In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Millicom Intl Cellular, presenting an average target of $47.02, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $42.67, the current average has increased by 10.19%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Millicom Intl Cellular by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Coello Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $46.10 $37.00 Marcelo Santos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $55.00 $50.00 Andres Coello Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $37.00 - Marcelo Santos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $50.00 $41.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Millicom Intl Cellular. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Millicom Intl Cellular. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Millicom Intl Cellular compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Millicom Intl Cellular compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Millicom Intl Cellular's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

All You Need to Know About Millicom Intl Cellular

Millicom offers wireless and fixed-line telecom services primarily in smaller, less developed countries in Latin America. Countries served include Bolivia (100% owned), Nicaragua (100%), Panama (100%), El Salvador (100%), Guatemala (100%), Paraguay (100%), Colombia (50%), and Honduras (67% but not controlled or consolidated in the firm's financial statements). The firm's wireless networks cover about 120 million people, serving 42 million customers. Its fixed-line networks reach 14 million homes, serving about 4 million broadband customers. Increasingly, Millicom offers converged packages that include broadband with wireless services. The firm has agreed to acquire Telefonica's operations in Ecuador and Uruguay.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Millicom Intl Cellular

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Millicom Intl Cellular's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.9%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Millicom Intl Cellular's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 49.27%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 19.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Millicom Intl Cellular's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.72% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Millicom Intl Cellular's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

