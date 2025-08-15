13 Analysts Have This To Say About Inspire Medical Systems

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of Inspire Medical Systems INSP, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Inspire Medical Systems, revealing an average target of $148.23, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $97.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 25.28% lower than the prior average price target of $198.38.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Inspire Medical Systems by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $97.00 $116.00 Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $116.00 $149.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $125.00 $190.00 Frank Takkinen Lake Street Lowers Buy $150.00 $270.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $101.00 $174.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Lowers Buy $230.00 $270.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $180.00 $215.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Hold $140.00 $175.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $150.00 $233.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $110.00 $195.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Lowers Overweight $197.00 $216.00 Kallum Titchmarsh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $182.00 $200.00 Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $149.00 $176.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Inspire Medical Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Inspire Medical Systems compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Inspire Medical Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Inspire Medical Systems's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Inspire Medical Systems analyst ratings.

Discovering Inspire Medical Systems: A Closer Look

Inspire Medical Systems Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The firm has operating footprints in the United States and Europe wherein, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down Inspire Medical Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Inspire Medical Systems's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.82% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Inspire Medical Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -1.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Inspire Medical Systems's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.55% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Inspire Medical Systems's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.47%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

