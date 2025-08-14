Analyst Expectations For Viper Energy's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on Viper Energy VNOM in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 11 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 5 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Viper Energy, revealing an average target of $56.0, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.67% increase from the previous average price target of $55.08.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Viper Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $68.00 $66.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $48.00 $51.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $57.00 $60.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $51.00 $50.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $66.00 $65.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $50.00 $48.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $60.00 $54.00 Aaron Bilkoski TD Securities Raises Buy $58.00 $57.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $51.00 $49.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Outperform $55.00 $54.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $57.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $54.00 $52.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $53.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Viper Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Viper Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Delving into Viper Energy's Background

Viper Energy Inc is focused on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is known to have a number of zones of oil and natural gas-bearing rock throughout.

Viper Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Viper Energy displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 37.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Viper Energy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.46%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Viper Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.32.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

